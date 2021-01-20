Fischer, Fortenberry Wish President Biden Well
Washington, D.C. (January 20, 2021) Nebraska first district congressman Jeff Fortenberry issued a statement today, wishing President Joe Biden the best as he assumes the responsibility of governing the nation.
Fortenberry said the new President delivered a “bridging” inaugural address––a mix of old and new, a bow to the left, a hand to the right. He said he appreciates the President’s call for unity––adding, though, his challenge will be to apply that standard fairly.
Senator Deb Fischer issued Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris. Fischer said she looks forward to working with them in a bipartisan manner “to find common ground and deliver results for families in Nebraska and across America.”
