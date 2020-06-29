Fischer Calls on Congress to Pass CFPB Restructuring Legislation
Senator Deb Fischer released a statement on Monday June 29th, following a Supreme Court ruling regarding leadership structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The Supreme Court ruling Seila Law v CFPB deemed the structure unconstitutional citing a violation of the seperation of powers due to the appointment of a single director in charge of enforcing consumer protection laws and affirmed that it’s director is removable at the will of the president. :
The following is Fischer’s official statement on the ruling:
“Today’s decision by the Court has found the CFPB Director’s extreme independence to be unconstitutional. This is something I have long voiced, and now Congress must act. My legislation offers a common-sense solution for reforming the bureau and making its structure resemble other independent agencies. It would replace the single director with a bipartisan, multi-member commission. This would ensure that the bureau does not simply become a political arm of whichever party controls the White House. It would also prevent rash decision-making at the bureau, leading to more certainty for American businesses.”
