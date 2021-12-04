Fischer Calls For Assistance For Livestock Producers Affected by Drought
(KFOR News Lincoln NE December 4, 2021) U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, recently joined a group of her Republican colleagues in a letter urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to address a gap in coverage under the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). In September, the USDA announced it would provide ELAP assistance for the cost of transporting feed to livestock, but producers who are transporting their livestock to feed are not eligible for the program.
“[W]e continue to hear from producers who have been severely affected by drought this year and have incurred costs related to transporting their livestock to feed sources instead of hauling feed to their livestock. Under current regulations, these producers are not eligible for ELAP transportation assistance. We respectfully request that FSA exercise its authority to further improve ELAP by providing payments to producers for a portion of the costs they have incurred from transporting their livestock to feed sources,” the senators wrote.