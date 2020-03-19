First TP and Now Sex Toys?
With people asked to self-isolate and distance socially, the most natural thing would be to pull the curtains shut and drop the lights.
In the areas most heavily impacted by the coronavirus, sales of sex toys are surging.
The Womanizer brand reports seeing a 60% jump in Italy, a 40% rise in France, and a whopping 71% increase in Hong Kong during the first three months of the year.
Forget the hoarding of toilet paper. Gentside in the UK says people are stockpiling condoms, which has lead to shortages.
