First Plymouth Church’s Abendmusik New Year’s Eve Last Blast Celebration

Abendmusik is hosting an event on New Year’s Eve at The First Plymouth Congregational Church Of Lincoln at 7:00 o’clock in the evening. The event is called “Abendmusik Presents New Year’s Eve Last Blast”, a musical celebration of the new year. Executive Director Trey Coley says on New Year’s Eve, the First Plymouth Church will ring in the new year with festive and uplifting sounds, saying that it’s their way of ending the year in style.
“This is more celebratory in terms of the secular world in which we live, and that is intentional on our part to recognize New Year’s Eve as a universal tradition,” Coley said “And that is sort of with what has been and what is new, so we are celebrating both.”.
The Plymouth Brass will be providing the music that features an assortment of players and also organist Nathan Laube, who Coley said is an “amazingly talented organist.”
READ MORE: LPS Offering Bond Presentations in January