First Nebraska AFM Case Confirmed

The first case of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) has been confirmed in Nebraska. The disease causes muscle weakness.

Nebraska’s first confirmed victim is a child in the jurisdiction of the Sarpy-Cass County Health Department, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The child was hospitalized and later released. Two other cases have been reported in the Omaha area, but have not been medically confirmed.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Safranek said AFM is rare, and affects mainly children. The number of cases has been increasing. From Aug. 2014 through Oct. 2018, there have been a total of 440 confirmed cases of AFM in the U.S.

“AFM is a rare but serious condition that affects mostly children and we’ve been watching closely for cases in Nebraska over the last four years,” said Dr. Safranek. “There is still a lot to learn about AFM and more study is needed. State and local health departments nationwide are working with federal partners to investigate cases and the possible causes.”