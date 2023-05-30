First Lawsuit Toward LB 574 Filed by ACLU Nebraska and Planned Parenthood

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–The first legal challenge has been filed toward a bill that bans gender-affirming care to minors and abortions after 12 weeks gestation in Nebraska.

Both ACLU Nebraska and Planned Parenthood North Central States are asking for a permanent injunction of enforcing LB 574. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in a state trial court in Lancaster County. Both organizations argue the bill violates the Nebraska State Constitution’s single-subject rule.

The lawsuit claims the new law violates the “no bill shall contain more than one subject” rule in the Nebraska State Constitution.

The groups are seeking a court order to block enforcement of the bans and restrictions that were combined in LB 574, and declaring them unconstitutional on the basis that they pertain to two distinct subjects. The bill was passed on a 33-15 vote by Nebraska lawmakers on May 19 with an emergency clause and Governor Jim Pillen signed it into law on May 22.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit after being served. The judge hearing the case may take action on the request for a preliminary injunction at any point.

To see the lawsuit document, click the link below.

ACLU Nebraska Lawsuit Against LB 574