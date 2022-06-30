Fireworks Blamed For NW Lincoln Duplex Fire
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)—A duplex fire late Wednesday evening in northwest Lincoln apparently was started by fireworks.
That’s the findings of Lincoln Fire inspector Brad Hasenjaeger, according to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Thursday. Neighbors in the 3900 block of North 7th Street reported hearing a loud bang, then seeing fire and smoke coming from the duplex.
No damage estimate has been made yet and the investigation is ongoing. There were no reports of any injuries.