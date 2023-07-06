Firework Tossed Into Man’s Vehicle Outside Central Lincoln Target Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–A 27-year-old man sitting in his vehicle outside of the Target at 48th and “R” was waiting to go to work just before 4am Thursday morning, when a group of kids in a vehicle pulled up and threw a firework inside.

Lincoln Police say the passenger seat caught on fire, causing $1,000 damage and the victim was able to throw the firework out and the kids took off. A witness provided the license plate number of the vehicle, which turned out to be a stolen 2011 Nissan Armada that was stolen sometime Wednesday evening near 23rd and Dudley.

No arrests have been made and no reports of any injuries.