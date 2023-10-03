Firefighters Dealt with Brush Fire in North-Central Lincoln Late Monday Afternoon

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 3)–A large brush fire on Monday afternoon in north Lincoln prompted a response from several fire crews, including the new grass rig for LFR and one brought in from Raymond.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman tells KFOR News crews were called to the area near 27th and Fairfield, close to Salt Creek, where the fire was burning close to the bike path.

“Took them about 2 hours and 45 minutes to get everything,” Lierman referring to firefighters getting the bulk of the brush fire taken care of quickly. “Chasing down the hot spots took awhile.”

Lierman says the brush fire had the remains of several campfires in the area. No one was hurt.