Firefighters Busy Across Eastern Nebraska on Wednesday, Fire Danger Again For Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–Gusty winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions are still keeping the fire danger high across eastern Nebraska heading into Thursday.

On Wednesday, several volunteer fire departments worked to keep a grass fire contained in northern Lancaster County. Crews were called to an area on Mill Road between Highway 77 and 40th Street on a grass fire that had started in the area and was spreading. Volunteers from Ceresco, Valparaiso, Malcolm and Waverly all responded to assist Raymond with the fire.

Meanwhile in Jefferson County, about 70 miles southwest of Lincoln, the Nebraska Forest Service says significant progress has been made on the Rock Creek Station wildfire, which started on Tuesday. More than 2,600 acres have burned about 30% of that fire has been contained, at last check.

In Lincoln, firefighters put out a fire that damaged two mobile homes in the area of 1st and Cornhusker on Wednesday afternoon. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, a dog was found deceased inside the mobile home that caught fire and a firefighter went to the hospital with unknown injuries.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.