Firefighters Battled Large Grass Fire Sunday in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 3)–Lincoln Firefighters on Sunday afternoon spent much of their time battling a large grass fire in an open area southeast of 27th and Superior.

LFR received the call around 1:30pm and investigators say the fire was under control and they had been keeping an eye on hot spots and flare ups. High winds and rough terrain made it tough for LFR and other area crews in helping deal with the grass fire.

No one was hurt. No word yet on what caused the fire.