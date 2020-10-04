Firefighter Injured But OK While Battling Garage Fire In Bellevue
A Nebraska firefighter is recovering after suffering an injury while battling a fire at two garages in Bellevue. A local media source reported that the firefighter was injured early Friday, straining his elbow. He is expected to be OK. Firefighters battled the blaze for about a half-hour. The garages were badly damaged, but a house nearby had only smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
