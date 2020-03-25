      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Firearm Permits By Mail Only

Mar 25, 2020 @ 12:28pm

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will begin issuing handgun permits by mail only starting Friday.  Walk-in applications will not be accepted.

Captain Josh Clark of the Sheriff’s Office says the application can be downloaded from the Sheriff’s website at https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/231/Sheriffs-Office .  They can also be obtained by calling (402) 441-6500 and having them mailed to you.

The application needs to be signed by the applicant and notarized, then mailed back for processing.

