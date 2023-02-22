A Connecticut man is in police custody after he attempted to set a woman on fire — but ended up burning down two trailer homes instead.

Middletown resident Eugene Boudreau, 55, had apparently gotten into an argument with a woman he’s been seeing when he decided to douse her with gasoline, according to Police Captain Brian Hubbs. She called the police, and as Boudreau was trying to ignite her, she ran out of their trailer home, Hubbs says.

That’s not to say Boudreau was a complete failure at lighting something on fire. When police arrived, two trailer homes — including Boudreau’s — were “fully engulfed in flames,” Hubbs says. The fire had also spread to two nearby vehicles, he adds. Charges against Boudreau, who was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious burns, are pending, police say.