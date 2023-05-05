Fire Thursday Evening Damages Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–A home in the area of the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus suffered damage from a fire early Thursday evening.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the home east of 49th and Leighton where smoke and flames were seen on approach. Fire officials say one person was outside at the time and called for help. No one was inside the house at the time.

No word yet on what caused the fire and how much damage was done.