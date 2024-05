Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews work to put out hotspots after a large fire east of Capitol Beach Boulevard and Surfside Drive on Tuesday May 28, 2024. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 28)—A large fire late Tuesday morning left a home in west Lincoln mostly gutted.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue received the call shortly before 11:30am to the 1100 block of Surfside Drive, in the Capitol Beach neighborhood.

No one was hurt in the fire, which apparently started by accident with some combustibles. Three people have been displaced.

More details will be posted soon.