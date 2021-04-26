Fire Pit Also Blamed For Monday Morning Garage Fire In SW Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–A fire pit next to detached garage is being blamed for a fire on Monday morning at a home in the 2900 block of South Folsom in southwest Lincoln.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the garage was fully involved in fire when crews arrived. No one was hurt and there were no vehicles inside the garage, just other belongings. A two-alarm fire Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Spring Meadow Drive in north Lincoln was also started by embers from a fire pit used the night before.
Crist says permanent fire pits need to be 25 feet from a structure, such as a house, garage or fence, while portable ones can be 20 feet and water sources should be close by. Also, Crist adds sawnwood is only allowed to be burn in those pits, not brush, leaves, broken tree limbs or branches from a tree.