      Weather Alert

Fire On Exterior of Chimney Caused By Ember From Fire Pit

Apr 13, 2022 @ 1:16pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue handled a house fire late Tuesday afternoon in south Lincoln, where it started on the outside of a chimney covered by siding.

LFR Captain Nancy Crist on Wednesday morning said when crews arrived to a home just west of 33rd and Loveland Drive, they saw smoke around the chimney area and later determined it wasn’t coming from inside the chimney itself.  Turns out, it was a leftover ember from a fire pit used on Monday night that had blown onto the roof, next to the chimney.

Crist said inside the home, the fire had spread into the walls.  About $40,000 damage was done and no one was hurt.

The four people living in the home have been relocated temporarily.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On