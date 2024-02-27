Fire Near Raymond Monday Night Under Investigation

RAYMOND–(KFOR Feb. 27)–A large fire on a property just east of Raymond in northwestern Lancaster County Monday night kept firefighters from nearby departments for about four hours.

The fire broke out a little after 7 p.m. near Northwest 37th Street and West Raymond Road. Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say a metal barn caught fire, killing some livestock. Further details were not provided.

Volunteer firefighters from Raymond, Malcolm, Ceresco, and Valparaiso were all on scene for nearly four hours. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and the damage estimates.