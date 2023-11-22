LINCOLN—(KFOR Nov. 21)—A house fire late Tuesday night at a northeast Lincoln home kept firefighters busy.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called shortly after 10:30pm to a home on the northwest corner of 68th and Orchard, where smoke was seen coming from the upper floor of the home. It appeared the fire may have centered around the chimney area.

KFOR News has not been able to confirm details on the fire investigation with LFR and hope to get more details sometime Wednesday morning.