Fire Late Tuesday Morning Damages NW Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–No one was hurt in a fire that appears to have started on the back side of a northwest Lincoln home late Tuesday morning and extended into the kitchen area, then up into the attic space.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain and acting Battalion Chief Curt Faust told KFOR News at the scene near NW 6th and West Dawes Avenue it was reported to them that everyone that was home was safe. Firefighters verified that with a primary search of the house.
Damage to the house is enough to force the residents there to find a temporary place to live, for now.
What caused the fire remains under investigation.