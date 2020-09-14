Fire Late Sunday Night Destroys North Lincoln Garage
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–A detached garage caught on fire late Sunday night behind a home near 42nd and Baldwin.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire on the backside of the garage was starting to impact power lines, as flames shot as high as 30 feet in the air. The fire damage was confined to the garage and nothing spread to the house and fire crews had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported and an improperly discarded cigarette is to blame. Damage estimates are around $50,000.