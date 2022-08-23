Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–A northwest Lincoln home was heavily damaged by a fire late Monday night.

LFR was called to a home in the area of NW 3rd Street and West Tudor Lane where the fire started on the back deck of a split-level home, which spread to the soffits and attic space.

“The fire moved the moved through the whole home,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Crist says two people and a dog were able to escape, while another dog was hiding underneath a bed and was rescued by firefighters. No one was hurt.

A pellet smoker on the back deck is to blame for starting the fire, which left about $175,000 damage.