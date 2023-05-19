Fire from the Gods release ﻿’Soul Revolution’﻿ acoustic EP

Fire from the Gods has released a new EP titled Soul Revolution: Acoustic Vibes.

The set includes unplugged renditions of four songs off the “Right Now” outfit’s 2022 album, Soul Revolution. It’s accompanied by a video for the Acoustic Vibes rendition of the song “Be Free,” featuring footage of fans singing along to the lyrics.

“People often ask ‘Who are your fans? What type of artist do you want to be?’ and I can never answer that question because honestly I don’t know,” says frontman AJ Channer. “I’ve been to so many places and interacted with so many different people. That has had a profound effect on me. I am 100% sure that I only want to spread a message of inner strength and unity, and this song is that message.”

You can listen to Soul Revolution: Acoustic Vibes now via digital outlets and watch the “Be Free” video streaming now on YouTube.

