Fire Extinguishers Discharged Inside Downtown Apartment Building

A 27 year old Lincoln man went to jail Sunday night after discharging at least 3 fire extinguishers inside 8N Lofts at 811 N Street. Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS Petr Tishkov told officers he was dropped off at the apartment because he had friends there, but no one inside the apartment where Tishkov entered knew him. People inside forced Tishkov out of the apartment, but Tishkov allegedly kept trying to get back in, even spraying a fire extinguisher under the front door. Capt. Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS Tishkov discharged at least 3 fire extinguishers over several floors of the apartment building. Air quality became so bad, several hundred tenants were evacuated. Tishkov went to jail for trespassing, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.