Fire Early Sunday Afternoon Damages NW Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 25)–Gray smoke was seen coming from one unit of the Willows Apartments at 1842 Knox Street early Sunday afternoon and fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be electrical in nature.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said in a news release to KFOR News a neighbor called to report smelling smoke and when crews arrived, there was a significant amount of smoke. The fire was found on a ground-level apartment, where think black smoke was found from a smoldering mattress. Crews ventilated the apartment and numerous reptiles died due to smoke and heat conditions around their enclosures.

Damage amounts are around $50,000 and no other apartments were impacted. No one was hurt.