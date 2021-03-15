Fire @ Earl May Garden Center South Appears To Be Electrical
(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2021) Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a fire at the Earl May at 5555 S. 48th.
The report came in at 4 am March 15th. On arrival, smoke and fire seen from the roof of the structure.
Fire was quickly put out by crews on the roof. Damage was contained to the roof with minimal smoke throughout Earl May and Dietz Music. Fire is believed to be electrical in nature.
No injuries reported and investigation is ongoing.
