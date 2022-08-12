Fire Drives Residents From Near South Apartment Building
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Fire drove residents from a three story apartment building in the near south neighborhood Friday afternoon. It broke out on the deck of a third floor apartment at 1615 Garfield Street.
Fire crews rotated in and out of the building, and a second alarm was sounded shortly after the first engine arrived. No one was reported hurt. A fire investigator was on the scene, but the cause won’t be released until the investigation is complete.