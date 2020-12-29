Fire Destroys Rural Building, Damages Vintage Cars
Lincoln, NE (12-29-2020) An overnight night fire southwest of Lincoln destroyed a storage building. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said it happened at a home northwest of SW 40th and West Denton Road. The loss amounted to an estimated $200,000, according to Houchin, because of the damage to the building and its contents.
“Inside were four vintage cars that they were storing the building that were damaged.” He said they included a 1948 Ford, a 1950 Ford, a 1968 Chevy, and a 1939 Studebaker.
No one was hurt. The State Fire Marshal investigated and ruled that the fire was accidental. Southwest Rural Firefighters were called back out to that same location around 7 this morning on a rekindling.