Fire Destroys Outbuilding Full of Classic Cars, Motorcycles
RURAL DENTON–(KFOR Nov. 29)–A fire early Saturday afternoon destroyed an outbuilding at a home just southwest of Lincoln that contained classic vehicles and motorcycles.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Monday said fire crews were called to the 7800 block of West Denton Road, where a 72-year-old man went to get supplies from his workshop, when he found it on fire. A deputy arrived at the scene and the building was fully involved in flames.
Wagner says four Corvettes between 1956 and 1969 , 1959 Cadillac Coupe Deville, 1976 Jeep, 1971 Datsun 240z, 1964 Jaguar XK, 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner, 1959 Chevy El Camino 409, and 1948, ’49, ’55 and 2008 Harley-Davison motorcycles were destroyed for an estimated loss of between $1-million to $2-million. Wagner says some of this vehicles were fully or partially restored.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental. No one was hurt.