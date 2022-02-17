      Weather Alert

Fire Destroys Mobile Home in North Lincoln

Feb 17, 2022 @ 6:37am

(KFOR NEWS  February 17, 2022)  An early morning fire Thursday caused $20,000 damage to a mobile home at 42nd and Cornhusker.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief, Jeremy Gegg, told KFOR NEWS the fire started in electrical wiring near the front door.

3 people safely escaped before firefighters arrived.  At least 4 pets were rescued.

Chief Gegg, said heat from the fire was so intense, siding on an adjacent mobile home started to melt.

