A fire south of Firth Tuesday night destroys a house near 82nd and Gage Road in southern Lancaster County.

Firth, Adams, Cortland and Hickman fire and rescue crews tried saving the structure, but the fire had been burning awhile. Everyone inside the home got out safety.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the Lancaster County Assessor’s website, the value of the home is around $360,000.