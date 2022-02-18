Fire Destroys A Barn At A Home Southwest of Lincoln Early Friday
RURAL LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 18)–Several area fire departments, including LFR, along with sheriff’s deputies got an early wake up call Friday morning about a barn on fire southwest of Lincoln.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Trotter said the call came in just before 6am to the 1800 block of Southwest 44th, which is just outside of Lincoln’s city limits, and first arriving crews found a barn totally engulfed in flames. The barn is a total loss and combined with items inside, the loss is worth more than $48,000.
Captain Trotter says among the items inside the barn were a pickup truck, ATV, bobcat machine, horse equipment and farm implements. No one or any animals were inside the barn at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The cause is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s office.