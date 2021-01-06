Fire Death In South Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2021) A man in his 30s has died in a Wednesday morning fire.
Police Sgt. Max Hubka tells KFOR NEWS Lincoln Fire and Rescue rescued the man from his garden-level apartment in the Salt Valley View Complex near 14th and Old Cheney Road just after 2:30am. No other people were in the apartment at the time of the fire. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of relatives.
LFR is investigating the cause.
