Fire Dancer Starts Fire in Bourbon Theater

Lincoln Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS 700 people were evacuated from Lincoln’s Bourbon Theater Thursday night when a fire dancer in a backroom knocked over a can of kerosene and started a small fire.  Capt. Dale tells us the dancer was specifically told not to use fire.  Our media partner, 10/11 NOW confirmed that with Battalion Chief, Jeremy Gegg, who said that person was not authorized to perform with fire.  Fire damage could have deadly, but was minimal, amounting to about $1,000 thanks to the theater’s sprinkler system.

