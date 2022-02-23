Fire Damages West Lincoln Home on Wednesday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–Firefighters dealt with another house fire in cold temperatures, although on a smaller scale.
LFR crews were called just before 9am Wednesday to a home on the northeast corner of NW 17th and West “Q” Street. LFR Battalion Chief Mark Majors told KFOR News at the scene the fire originated in the flooring of the house.
“It was between the concrete slab and the floor joists in the subfloor of the house itself,” Chief Majors said.
One person was able to escape and no one was hurt. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.