Fire Damages Waverly Home, Displaces Residents
WAVERLY–(KFOR Oct. 10)–Three people were displaced, when a fire broke out Sunday evening at their Waverly home.
Fire Departments from Waverly, Southeast Rural and Raymond responded to the scene near 144th and Jamestown Streets, where first arriving crews saw smoke and flames coming from the home. The fire was eventually knocked down and no injuries were reported.
Waverly Fire officials say the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire and the amount of damage.