Fire Damages South Lincoln Home Early Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 7)–A fire inside a south Lincoln home early Tuesday has prompted the people living there to relocate temporarily, but thankfully all of them were not hurt, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
The fire was called in shortly after 4am Tuesday from a home on the southeast corner of 53rd and Linden. Fire Captain Nancy Crist told KFOR News smoke detectors in the home alerted two women to get out of the house. She say both of them and a cat were not hurt.
The fire was concentrated in the living room, according to Crist, but the cause was still under investigation. Red Cross officials were also helping the two women in relocating for the time being.