Fire Damages South Lincoln Duplex

Mar 15, 2022 @ 1:58pm

Lincoln, NE  (March 15, 2022) Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a fire at 1317 S. 19th at 11:15 A.M. today.  When crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire from the back of a 2-story, 4-plex  building.

All residents were out of the structure when crews arrived.  One resident was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.  A total of five people live in the building.  At least two, possibly three people will have to be relocated.

The fire cause and damage amount are still under investigation.

