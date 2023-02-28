Fire Damages North Lincoln Mobile Home Early Tuesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–An early morning fire on Tuesday forced people living in a north Lincoln mobile home to escape and forced to be temporarily relocated.

Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist says LFR crews were called around 1:30am Tuesday to the mobile home southwest of 20th and Superior. Firefighters found a fire in a back bedroom and was confined there.

Smoke damage was found throughout the mobile home and about $10,000 damage was done, according to Crist. A cigarette is to blame for starting the fire.