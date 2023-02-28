104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Fire Damages North Lincoln Mobile Home Early Tuesday Morning

February 28, 2023 11:40AM CST
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–An early morning fire on Tuesday forced people living in a north Lincoln mobile home to escape and forced to be temporarily relocated.

Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist says LFR crews were called around 1:30am Tuesday to the mobile home southwest of 20th and Superior.  Firefighters found a fire in a back bedroom and was confined there.

Smoke damage was found throughout the mobile home and about $10,000 damage was done, according to Crist.  A cigarette is to blame for starting the fire.

 