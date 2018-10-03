Fire Damages NE Lincoln Apartment

A fire Tuesday evening at a northeast Lincoln apartment has left two people living in the unit finding another place to stay for now.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called just before 5:30pm to an apartment building at 49th and Leighton, where crews could see smoke and some flames from an upper level unit.

Investigators says no one was home at the time and that food left cooking on the stove is to blame for starting the fire. Damage has been estimated to be around $50,000.

No one was hurt.

