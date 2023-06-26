Fire Damages Garages, Siding To Home In Lincoln’s Belmont Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 25)–Firefighters dealt with a fire late Sunday afternoon that badly damaged two garages in the Belmont neighborhood of northwest Lincoln.

LFR crews were called to a home off of the southeast corner of 12th and Adams, where a garage was involved in flames, leaving it a total loss. The fire damaged some vehicles inside, too.

LFR officials say the heat from the fire damaged siding on a nearby house and a second garage was burned badly, which also could end up being a total loss. Fire investigators say there was no electricity to the garage where the fire originated.

What caused the fire remains under investigation. No one was hurt.