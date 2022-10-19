Fire Damages Garage at South Lincoln Home Wednesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 19)–A fire Wednesday morning inside an attached garage at a south Lincoln home left behind $75,000 in damage, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Captain Nancy Crist says LFR crews were called around 7am to the 4900 block of South Canterbury Lane, where they found the fire inside the garage. The fire was extinguished in a short amount of time and did not spread into the house.

Crist says an improperly discarded cigarette is to blame for causing the fire. No one was hurt.