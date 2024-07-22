Fire Damages East Lincoln Home Early Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 22)–A house fire in the Meadow Lane area of east Lincoln early Monday left about $80,000 worth of damage.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 7100 block of Eastborough Lane around 2am Monday, after one of the residents smelled smoke. Smoke detectors went off, alerting all four residents and two dogs to get out. No one was hurt and LFR officials are calling it accidental cooking to blame for the fire.

It took 15 minutes to get under control. Red Cross is helping with relocation of the residents.