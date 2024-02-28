Fire Damages Cooler at Russ’s in Havelock

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 28)—A fire late Wednesday morning at a northeast Lincoln grocery store prompted the evacuation of employees and customers.

The call came out to Lincoln Fire and Rescue shortly after 11:30am to Russ’s Market off of 63rd and Havelock.

According to Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the fire was contained to an exterior cooler and no injuries were reported. What caused the fire and the amount of damage done remains under investigation.

