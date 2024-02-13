Fire Damages Compactor Inside North Lincoln Recycling Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 13)–A fire late Tuesday morning at a north Lincoln recycling facility.

Crews from Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called out to Firstar Fiber north of 48th and Superior about a compactor inside the building that caught on fire. Smoke could be seen by crews heading to the scene from a mile away. LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman tells KFOR News they have been called out to the same location at least twice in the past couple of weeks to handle fires.

Lierman said that the Tuesday morning fire started in an electrical panel of a compactor, spread by hydraulic oils into the machine. No reports of any injuries and damage amounts to the machine is between $500,000 to $1-million, but no structural damage reported.