Fire Damages Central Lincoln Home, One Person Hurt
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–A basement fire Tuesday morning in a central Lincoln neighborhood does minimal damage. LFR was called to the home just south of 53rd and “L”, where they saw smoke and fire coming from the basement. It was confined to a bedroom and LFR was able to put the fire out within a few minutes. Smoke alarms went off that got everyone out of the house. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. LFR says an inspector determined that a candle caused the fire and did about $5,000 in damage.