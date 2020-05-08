Fire Damages Basement Bedroom of South Lincoln Home On Friday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–A basement fire at a south Lincoln home caused about $75,000 in damage on Friday morning and sent one person to the hospital.
Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist says fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement of a home off of 56th and Oldham, after arriving at the scene. Crist says the fire was contained to a basement bedroom and firefighters had it out within five minutes.
Two people inside the house and two dogs made it out, but one of the people had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both residents will have to be relocated for now.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as of late Friday morning.