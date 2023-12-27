Fire Crew Rush To Put Out Fire at Lazlo’s Southeast

Fire crews rushed to put out a fire at Lazlo’s Restaurant in Southeast Lincoln last night. Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to the area around 8:45 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of flames and smoke coming from the building.

LFR Public Information Officer M.J. Lierman says the business was open, but everyone inside made it out safely. No injuries have been reported.

Reports say the fire was extinguished a little after 9 p.m. Lierman says the fire was inside the hood system and made its way up the stack and out. She added that the blaze was contained to that area and that firefighters were able to extinguish the flames from inside.

The cause and the amount of damage are under investigation. Lazlo’s posted on Facebook that they’re closed until further notice, but it’s unclear how long that will be.